VIDEO: MLB player breaks driver, generally fails during golf trick shot

Golf trick shots are tougher than they may appear.

Whit Merrifield, a second baseman for the Kansas City Royals, learned that the hard way in an attempt earlier this week at Shadow Glen Golf Club in Olathe, Kan.

Merrifield was at the course Monday as part of the team’s celebrity golf tournament, which benefits the Special Olympics. And we’re guessing Merrifield’s hilarious efforts here made this an even more memorable day…

Honestly, this is kind of impressive in a way. Whiff and then come back and break the driver? That takes some talent!

But when it comes to where Merrifield uses his talent best, yeah it’s pretty clear it’s in a ballpark, not on a golf course.

