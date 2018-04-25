NFL, NBA stars to face off in Ryder Cup-style charity golf tournament

NFL and NBA athletes, past and present, will square off in a new charity golf tournament this June in Connecticut.

The Showdown will pit an NFL team captained by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against an NBA team led by Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul. The June 27-28 Ryder Cup-style event will take place at Mohegan Sun Golf Club in Baltic, Conn., which is currently ranked seventh on Golfweek’s Best Course You Can Play in Connecticut.

The tournament was created by Turner Sports and CAA Sports, and will be broadcast on TNT on Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern, right after the conclusion of second-round coverage of the 2018 PGA Championship. The one-hour show will include the best highlights and behind-the-scenes content from the tournament.

“I couldn’t be more excited for ‘The Showdown’ this summer,” Rodgers said. “While the NFL and NBA are home to many of the greatest athletes in the world, a golf course is an entirely different battlefield. I am extremely passionate about golf, and look forward to assembling a team of the NFL’s top golfers to determine, once and for all, which league is truly top on the links.”

Said Paul: “Golf is a favorite sport of mine and I’m thrilled to be hosting this unique tournament where NBA and NFL athletes will trade the court and field for the green. Competitiveness is essential in our respective sports and I look forward to competing alongside and against the best athletes while raising money for charity.”