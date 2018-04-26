Arizona State's Olivia Mehaffey highlights 2018 GB&I Curtis Cup team

Arizona State sophomore Olivia Mehaffey, ranked 20th in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking, leads the eight-player Great Britain and Ireland Curtis Cup team, which was announced Thursday by the R&A.

Mehaffey, of Ireland, is the highest-ranked player on this year’s GB&I squad, which will compete June 8-10 at Quaker Ridge Golf Club in Scarsdale, N.Y.

Joining Mehaffey as a two-time Curtis Cupper on the team is England’s Alice Hewson, 20, who plays collegiately at Clemson. The squad, captained by Scotland’s Elaine Farquharson-Black, also includes England’s Lily May Humphreys, who at just 16 won the Helen Holm Championship at Royal Troon last week to add to the Girls British Open and English Women’s amateur titles she won last year.

“There have been a number of players throughout Great Britain and Ireland who have been in impressive form recently and it was a difficult decision to select only eight,” Farquharson-Black said. “The players selected will now have a wonderful opportunity to perform on the international stage in one of the world’s most prestigious events and I’m sure that they will give their very best as we attempt to retain the trophy against a talented team from the United States.”

One notable omission from the team is Duke senior Leona Maguire of Ireland. Maguire is ranked as the No. 2 amateur in the world, but she will turn pro immediately after the NCAA Championship should the Blue Devils advance to Karsten Creek next month.

GB&I beat the U.S., 11.5-8.5, in 2016 at Dun Laoghaire in Ireland, but the Americans lead the all-time series, 28-8-3.

The full GB&I team: