Golf Club of Houston will no longer host PGA Tour's Houston Open

The Houston Open will need a new home for 2019 and beyond.

KTRK reports out of Houston that the Golf Club of Houston has declined to host the PGA Tour event going forward. The Houston Open has experienced issues of late as Shell chose to drop its sponsorship of the tournament after serving as title sponsor from 1992-2017.

Also, the Valero Texas Open announced a 10-year renewal of its title sponsor last fall and with that came a date change for the event. Starting in 2019, the Valero Texas Open will be held the week before the Masters – taking over the slot that the Houston Open has occupied for several years.

In fact, the Golf Club of Houston, which had hosted the event since 2003, had been set up in Augusta National-like conditions in a successful ploy to entice more players to travel to the Houston Open as a Masters warm-up before heading off to the year’s first major.

Now, that advantage no longer exists, and the event’s future is in a degree of peril at the moment. Per KTRK, here’s the statement the Houston Golf Association (which is in charge of the Houston Open) issued on the Golf Club of Houston’s decision:

“We received notice this week from The Golf Club of Houston regarding the club’s decision to no longer host a PGA Tour event. Currently, the HGA’s focus is on securing a long-term title sponsor. The Golf Club of Houston has been a great venue for the Houston Open dating back to 2003 and we look forward to maintaining a great relationship with the club.”

This latest news certainly puts the Houston Open’s future in further jeopardy. The tournament was played in 2018 without a title sponsor (Ian Poulter won) and it has lost its spot on the Tour calendar.

The 2018-19 schedule is expected to be released at the Players Championship with this campaign bringing about a move of the Players to March, the PGA Championship to May and the end of the FedEx Cup Playoffs to Labor Day weekend.

Add on the recent report that Detroit is close to getting a PGA Tour event, and it is unclear if the Houston Open has a future.

The Houston Open dates back to 1946, but what does 2019 and beyond hold? The outlook for the longtime Tour event looks grim at the moment.