VIDEO: Justin Rose takes off pants to play from water at Zurich Classic

When Henrik Stenson is on your team, you don’t hold back.

Justin Rose hit his tee shot in the water at the par-3 third during Thursday’s first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and fortunately his ball did remain playable. But if he was going to hit it out of the hazard, it would produce a big splash.

So the only way to ensure he wouldn’t ruin his pants during the shot was to take them off. That’s exactly what he did…

Don't be shy. Take off the trousers. Hit the shot. 💦🏌#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/tR0U9LIqGg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 26, 2018

Unfortunately, Rose’s ball sailed some 40 feet beyond the pin. He two-putted from there for bogey, and Stenson made one as well. That’s a bogey in four-ball, which is a bit of a killer.

But the pair is 7 under on its round with a few to play.

And Stenson must be proud. It’s been almost a decade now since the Swede stripped down to his underwear to hit a shot from a muddy area in the water at Doral.

Honestly, that story never gets old.

And he’s inspired some followers, as Shawn Stefani went full Stenson at last year’s Honda Classic.

Rose, being the witty guy he is, didn’t let the fact he was playing with Stenson whilst doing this slip by. Speaking directly at the TV cameraman, the Englishman remarked, “Do you remember Doral? He’s not scared of taking his pants off, so he said, ‘Get in there.’ ”

Like any good teammate, Rose followed orders.

Anything for the team. Respect, Justin Rose.