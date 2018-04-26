VIDEO: Ryan Palmer tells Jordan Spieth, 'Go get that!' in mocking homage to British Open

Once is a fluke, twice is a trend.

Jordan Spieth’s “Go get that!” command to caddie Michael Greller after draining a long, crucial eagle putt on the way to victory at last year’s Open Championship was first imitated by Steph Curry the following month in a Web.com Tour event.

Now, we have a follow-up … and it was done right in Spieth’s face.

Before we go any further: For those who still don’t quite know Spieth’s reasoning behind saying “Go get that!” in the first place, here’s your guide.

OK, for those still with us: Spieth is paired with Ryan Palmer as a team in this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans. They are of course good friends, so when Palmer drained a birdie putt in the middle of their first round, he decided to have some fun with Spieth.

Yes, in the form of jokingly telling the three-time major champion, “Go get that!”

It was obviously all in good fun, although we would like to point out that Spieth did not do as commanded. (We kid, we kid.)

The pair opened with a 6-under 66 and is currently five off the lead. But the duo is certainly out in front in the race for the most humorous moment of Round 1.