Tiger Woods commits to Wells Fargo, Players Championship

Tiger Woods’ post-Masters break is over.

Woods announced Thursday afternoon that he will play the Wells Fargo Championship and Players Championship in consecutive weeks.

Break over. Time to get back to work at @WellsFargoGolf and @THEPLAYERSChamp. See you out there. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 26, 2018

Wells Fargo will be played May 3-6 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. Woods won the event in 2007 when it was called the Wachovia Championship and boasts two other top-4 finishes in six career starts. He has missed two straight cuts at Quail Hollow, though, most recently in 2012.

The Players Championship will take place the following week at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Woods has two wins, including one in 2013, and three other top-10s in 17 Players starts.

Woods is coming off a T-32 finish at Augusta National. He also has three top-12 finishes in six Tour starts this season, including a T-2 at the Valspar Championship in March.