Bones 'broken' as English golfers use 'weapons' to settle dispute

Two groups of English golfers allegedly got into an argument over slow play and resorted to using “weapons” in an effort to settle their differences.

The melee forced a police call that included four words you likely have never heard before on a golf course: “Bones had been broken.”

Law enforcement commandeered two golf carts to reach the incident, which took place at Greenway Hall Golf Club in Stockton Brook last week.

Four men were arrested on suspicion of assault but police later released them without pressing charges.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman told Birmingham.co.uk: “Our officers used their initiative and utilised two golf buggies when they were called to reports of an incident at the golf course.”

One man was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The police did not say what “weapons” were allegedly involved.

It has been claimed that the dispute related to complaints about slow play between two groups of golfers. Birmingham.co reported