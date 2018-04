Matt Kuchar and Bubba Watson are bringing the pain to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.

The PGA Tour’s lone team event found Kuchar and Watson pushing the envelope when it came to a way to celebrate Thursday.

Their idea – slapping each other after making birdies.

So @BubbaWatson and Matt Kuchar had a unique way of celebrating their birdies on Thursday. 👋😀👈 pic.twitter.com/nkeiE1QIIX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 26, 2018

Making birdie never hurt so good.