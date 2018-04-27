Hong Kong golf course demonstration leads to attack on protester

Housing space is extremely limited in Hong Kong and the island’s biggest golf course is being targeted by some as a solution for this worsening problem.

Things turned violent in that dispute Friday when protesters breached a gate at Fanling golf course. A 28-year-old man named Oscar Lo ended up being collared and thrown to the the ground by an irate golfer when he tried to enter a building on the course.

The 57-year-old alleged assailant was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, the South China Morning Post reported.

A demonstration featuring about 12 Labour Party members was calling for the 421-acre Fanling golf course be developed to help ease Hong Kong’s housing crunch when Lo charged the gate.

The attack left Lo with red marks on his face.

The protest was called to counter the announcement of an alliance formed to help raise government support for the course.

The land on the course could provide up to 13,000 apartments, one study said.