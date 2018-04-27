Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer miss Zurich cut in shocking fashion

AVONDALE, La. – Give Jordan Spieth credit. At least he faced the music after missing the cut at the Zurich Classic with partner Ryan Palmer.

Spieth appeared to be in shock after the duo finished with consecutive double bogeys to miss the cut at 4 under, but he answered questions for a few minutes immediately after Round 2 of alternate shot.

Justin Thomas declined an interview request after he and Bud Cualey missed the cut at 4 under. He and Spieth are the two highest-ranked players in the field at No. 2 and No. 3 in the world, respectively, but neither will be around for the weekend.

Spieth and Palmer were 8 under and just five off the lead entering the par-3 17th, looking to inch closer to the top with a par 5 coming up at 18.

“I had a couple really bad swings. Just really bad swings,” Spieth said. “I cost our team an opportunity which, you know, really sucks given how hard we fought today. It’s not a good feeling. It’s much worse than if it’s just you.”

Spieth missed his tee shot wide left at 17 and hit into the water, leading to a double-bogey 5. Palmer hit the fairway on the par-5 18th and Spieth had about 300 yards to the hole for the second shot.

At this point they were still inside the cut line, but Spieth made a rare mental error and hit the approach into the water on the right side of the fairway.

“Bad decision on the layup,” Spieth said. “I was deciding whether to go over (a bunker) or short of it, and instead I took the club that was right in between and tried to throw it up in the air to get it close to the bunker. I was just trying to make up for the hole before.”

It was a tough pill to swallow given how the rest of the round had gone. The pair fought hard on several pars throughout the afternoon and had played the first 16 holes bogey-free with two birdies.

“We were laughing. We felt like we stole a lot from the golf course,” Spieth said. “We got ourselves to 8 under with a par 5 left looking to get to 8 or 9 (under). That’s right in this tournament. I struggled with my swing, really both days. Just didn’t hit the ball well at all.”

This one clearly hurt for Spieth, who entered the week with tons of confidence after his final-round 64 at the Masters. Now he’s leaving New Orleans early with the Players Championship two weeks away.

“We held it together for a while and then it finally just came out,” Spieth said. “Unfortunately, all we needed was two more swings. That’s how it works, I guess.”