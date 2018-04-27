Tee times, pairings, TV info: 2018 Zurich Classic, Round 3

Here are the tee times and pairings for Round 3 of the 2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., plus TV information for the final two days. (Note: all times in Eastern.)
TV info
- Saturday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Tee times, pairings
Saturday
OFF NO. 1 TEE
- 9 a.m.: Denny McCarthy/Joel Dahmen, Sung Kang/John Huh
- 9:13 a.m.: Seamus Power/David Hearn, Chris Stroud/Brian Stuard
- 9:26 a.m.: Greg Chalmers/Cameron Percy, Alex Cejka/Ben Crane
- 9:39 a.m.: Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy, Jonathan Randolph/Trey Mullinax
- 9:52 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel/Louis Oosthuizen, Shane Lowry/Padraig Harrington
- 10:05 a.m.: Jason Day/Ryan Ruffels, Jason Dufner/Pat Perez
- 10:18 a.m.: Russell Knox/Martin Laird, Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney
- 10:31 a.m.: Jimmy Walker/Sean O’Hair, Chris Paisley/Tommy Fleetwood
- 10:44 a.m.: Troy Merritt/Brendon de Jonge, Brice Garnett/Chesson Hadley
- 10:57 a.m.: Tyler Duncan/Adam Schenk, Graeme McDowell/Ian Poulter
- 11:10 a.m.: Zach Johnson/Jonathan Byrd, Retief Goosen/Tyrone Van Aswegen
- 11:23 a.m.: Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson, Patrick Reed/Patrick Cantlay
- 11:36 a.m.: J.J. Henry/Tom Hoge, Chez Reavie/Lucas Glover
- 11:49 a.m.: Richy Werenski/Nicholas Lindheim, Brendan Steele/Jamie Lovemark
- 12:02 p.m.: Whee Kim/Andrew Yun, Bubba Watson/Matt Kuchar
- 12:15 p.m.: Tony Finau/Daniel Summerhays, Cody Gribble/John Peterson
- 12:28 p.m.: Chad Campbell/Matt Jones, Nate Lashley/Rob Oppenheim
- 12:41 p.m.: Michael Kim/Andrew Putnam, Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown
