Ben Crane and Alex Cejka jamming out to their walk-up music at Zurich is everything

The day is here! Walk-up music on the PGA Tour has officially been unveiled, as the practice is underway Saturday at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Each team at TPC Louisiana was afforded its choice of first-tee walk-up music for the final two rounds at the Zurich Classic. We compiled the full list of choices, as well as those for teams who missed the cut and won’t get the walk-up opportunity, here.

There have certainly been inspired choices, with Matt Kuchar and Bubba Watson picking the perfect walk-up song for this event.

But so far Saturday, the best pageantry with the walk-up music goes to the team of Ben Crane and Alex Cejka. The pair went with “Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake for its walk-up choice. And when the time came at the first tee Saturday, Crane and Cejka went all out in their reactions to the tune…

Respect, fellas.

You have to love the commitment of both, but Cejka is the star of the two here. He rocks out beautifully with that long hair – notice how he kept his hat on his bag, knowing the walk-up music was coming and what he wanted to do – and completed the effort with some nice air guitar action.

If anybody out there is against the concept of walk-up music after this footage, we can’t help you.