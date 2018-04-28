VIDEO: 'Enormous' gator casually walks across fairway

One of the hazards of playing golf in some Southern parts of the United States is the presence of alligators.

We’ve seen that already on the PGA Tour this week in New Orleans, where Talor Gooch took free relief 10 yards back from where his original ball finished because a scary gator lay perilously close.

Heck, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans actually boasts a famous three-legged gator known as “Tripod.”

So yeah, gators are there and you deal with that. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still be a little bit startled when a large one passes by.

A group of U.S. Marines were playing the 17th hole at the Legends Golf Course at Parris Island in South Carolina last Saturday when a large creature casually strolled across the fairway. Oh was this gator big…

As one of those Marines in the group noted, per Islandpacket.com, they had seen several gators on the course but none like this.

“All of them laying on the banks of the ponds,” Gunnery Sgt. Michael Zimmer said in a text, per Islandpacket.com. “But this was the last one, enormous, and the only one moving.”

Yeah, that’s a creature to stay away from for sure.

The advice is obvious, but when a gator strolls by when you’re playing golf … keep your distance and carry on.