Lydia Ko leads Jessica Korda by one shot entering the final round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, Calif.

Ko finished play in Round 3 Saturday at 11 under par after shooting a 67. Ko and Korda battled for the lead throughout the day, before Ko took it for good with a back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16.