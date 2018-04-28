Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
DALY CITY, CA - APRIL 28: Lydia Ko of New Zealand watches her tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Mediheal Championship at Lake Merced Golf Club on April 28, 2018 in Daly City, California. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images) Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Lydia Ko, Jessica Korda lead way for LPGA into final round at Lake Merced

Lydia Ko leads Jessica Korda by one shot entering the final round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, Calif.

Ko finished play in Round 3 Saturday at 11 under par after shooting a 67. Ko and Korda battled for the lead throughout the day, before Ko took it for good with a back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16.

“Oh it feels great to be in this position. I’m not sure what golf course Lydia was playing but I’m glad to be in contention,” Korda said.

Minjee Lee is in third, three shots behind Ko.

