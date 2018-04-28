Meet Tripod: Official 3-legged alligator of the Zurich Classic

There are many alligators lurking in and around the TPC Louisiana course this weekend at the Zurich Classic.

But one gator stands above all others there – even on just three legs.

The mighty Tripod is back in Avondale, La., this weekend – at least the legend of Tripod is back – and golfers and fans alike have often pondered details about its past and present.

"I heard it's the size of a dinosaur." – @dannygolf72 That's one big alligator. 🐊 pic.twitter.com/uE9rZM1iPM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 28, 2018

Part myth, mostly reality, Tripod was first spotted soon after TPC Louisiana opened in 2004. A tournament official once claimed Tripod had 12-14 baby gators, but could not confirm it. Tripod’s size would indicate it is likely a male. But no one has gotten close enough to ask.

And only Tripod knows what happened to its missing right, front leg, possibly lost in a territorial fight with another gator.

Tripod is considered shy – as gators go – and is often spotted near the 17th and 18th holes.

“They (TPC Louisiana alligators) have an affinity for the media, and especially Tripod,” former course superintendent Robb Arnold said in 2013. “I don’t see him out of the water but maybe two or three times a year. But when the tournament rolls around, that boy is out of the water more than any other I’ve ever seen.”

The 11-foot long tri-legged, prehistoric, apex predator reptile has plenty of alligator pals at the Zurich.

Did @RyanPalmerPGA just beat a massive alligator in a staring contest? pic.twitter.com/9rIBflwPTM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 27, 2018

It is believed there are about 20 or so gators who live on or near the course.