Live blog: 2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, played at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

A reminder: It’s a two-player team format this week. So this is a special week.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

What walk-up songs should you expect today at Zurich? Here's the updated full list, denoting the teams missing the cut and not eligible: https://t.co/7V1geWeJ4x pic.twitter.com/UJmqreezKR — Golfweek (@golfweek) April 28, 2018

Zurich Classic of New Orleans Tracker

UPDATE NO. 1 (11:58 a.m. ET): We’re back to best ball today, which means lower scores. Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy are 6 under through nine (12 under) and Jonathan Randolph/Trey Mullinax are 5 under through eight (11 under) today.

They’re now getting near the lead, which is at 13 under.

