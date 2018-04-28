Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Live blog: 2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, played at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

A reminder: It’s a two-player team format this week. So this is a special week.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

  • TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)
  • PGA TOUR RADIO: Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.
  • PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.
  • ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

Zurich Classic of New Orleans Tracker

UPDATE NO. 1 (11:58 a.m. ET): We’re back to best ball today, which means lower scores. Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy are 6 under through nine (12 under) and Jonathan Randolph/Trey Mullinax are 5 under through eight (11 under) today.

They’re now getting near the lead, which is at 13 under.

