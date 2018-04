AVONDALE, La. – The Zurich Classic is the only team event on Tour, and it’s the only tournament that allows players to choose walk-up music on the first tee.

Matt Kuchar and Bubba Watson took the opportunity to pander to the New Orleans home crowd at TPC Louisiana, going with Louis Armstrong’s iconic “When The Saints Go Marching In.”

The crowd went wild, throwing Kuchar and Watson some good vibes when they began Round 3 of best ball just five shots off the lead at 8 under.