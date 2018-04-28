Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Matt Wallace, Adrian Otaegui share 54-hole lead at Volvo China Open

Paul Lakatos/Asian Tour/Asian Tour via Getty Images

Matt Wallace, Adrian Otaegui share 54-hole lead at Volvo China Open

Euro Tour

Matt Wallace, Adrian Otaegui share 54-hole lead at Volvo China Open

BEIJING (AP) – Adrian Otaegui of Spain moved into a share of the third-round lead with England’s Matt Wallace after shooting a 5-under 67 Saturday at the China Open.

Otaegui and Wallace, who led by one stroke after the second round, had three-round totals of 12-under 204 on the Topwin Golf and Country Club course to lead by one stroke going into Sunday’s final round.

Wallace had a 69 Saturday.

Sweden’s Alexander Bjork (67), Julien Guerrier of France (68) and Jorge Campillo of Spain (68) were tied for third in the European Tour event.

, , , , , Euro Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home