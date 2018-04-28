Tee times, pairings, TV info: 2018 Zurich Classic, final round

Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., plus TV information. (Note: all times in Eastern.)
TV info
- Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Tee times, pairings
Sunday
OFF NO. 1 TEE
- 10:35 a.m.: Jason Day/Ryan Ruffels, Shane Lowry/Padraig Harrington
- 10:46 a.m.: Jonathan Randolph/Trey Mullinax, Chris Stroud/Brian Stuard
- 10:57 a.m.: Alex Cejka/Ben Crane, Richy Werenski/Nicholas Lindheim
- 11:08 a.m.: Sung Kang/John Huh, Seamus Power/David Hearn
- 11:19 a.m.: Chad Campbell/Matt Jones, Cody Gribble/John Peterson
- 11:30 a.m.: Jimmy Walker/Sean O’Hair, Bubba Watson/Matt Kuchar
- 11:41 a.m.: Whee Kim/Andrew Yun, Greg Chalmers/Cameron Percy
- 11:52 a.m.: Patrick Reed/Patrick Cantlay, Chez Reavie/Lucas Glover
- 12:03 p.m.: Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney, Graeme McDowell/Ian Poulter
- 12:14 p.m.: Nate Lashley/Rob Oppenheim, Brendan Steele/Jamie Lovemark
- 12:25 p.m.: Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson, Zach Johnson/Jonathan Byrd
- 12:36 p.m.: Denny McCarthy/Joel Dahmen, J.J. Henry/Tom Hoge
- 12:47 p.m.: Tyler Duncan/Adam Schenk, Retief Goosen/Tyrone Van Aswegen
- 12:58 p.m.: Russell Knox/Martin Laird, Chris Paisley/Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:09 p.m.: Troy Merritt/Brendon de Jonge, Charl Schwartzel/Louis Oosthuizen
- 1:20 p.m.: Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy, Jason Dufner/Pat Perez
- 1:31 p.m.: Michael Kim/Andrew Putnam, Brice Garnett/Chesson Hadley
- 1:42 p.m.: Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown, Tony Finau/Daniel Summerhays
