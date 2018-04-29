Billy Horschel, Scott Piercy come back to win Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Here is a recap of the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.:

WINNERS: Billy Horschel is a winner again at the Zurich Classic.

Five years after earning his first PGA Tour victory at TPC Louisiana, Horschel, 31, wins here again – this time in a team format. Horschel and Scott Piercy fired a final-round 5-under 67 in alternate shot to come from three behind and take the title by one at 22 under. This is Horschel’s fifth PGA Tour title.

For Piercy, this is his fourth PGA Tour title and first since 2015. The 39-year-old hadn’t posted a top 10 since the CareerBuilder Challenge in January, but he took advantage of his (and his partner’s) good form this week.

Horschel and Piercy opened the final round birdie-birdie and were bogey-free on the day. After back-to-back birdies at Nos. 10 and 11, they parred out. Horschel nearly drained a 29-footer for birdie at 18 to seal the title right there, but the ball lipped out on the left.

Jason Dufner had a 14-footer for birdie to get him and Pat Perez into a tie at 22 under, but he missed on the right. Piercy’s comebacker from 32 inches curled around the cup for a par but dropped to get the duo in at 22 under. At that point, they had essentially sealed the title, with the win becoming official minutes later when groups behind could mathematically no longer catch their total.

The pair started its charge with a Saturday 61 (in best ball) to move into contention in the first place. A stellar Sunday meant another win for both.

JUST MISSED: As we noted above, Dufner and Perez put in a good fight. But they came up short. Charl Schwartzel/Louis Oosthuizen finished solo third at 20 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Chris Paisley finishes off the week for himself and Tommy Fleetwood in style with this eagle hole-out. The pair got in at 19 under and tied for fourth.

SHORT SHOTS: Patrick Reed /Patrick Cantlay closes with a 3-under 69 to finish T-7 at 17 under. … Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown, the 54-hole leaders, birdie the opening hole and then fall apart. The pair plays its final seven holes in 5 over to fire a 77 and finish T-15 at 15 under. … Michael Kim/Andrew Putnam, the 36-hole leaders, started the final round just one back but plummeted with a Sunday 76. They finished seven back in a tie for 15th at 15 under. … Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson tie for 19th at 14 under. … Matt Kuchar/Bubba Watson close in 74 to tie for 28th at 11 under.

UP NEXT: We now go to the Wells Fargo Championship, which returns to Quail Hollow after a one-year absence and marks Tiger Woods’ next event. Follow all the action live, full with a Tiger Tracker, on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.