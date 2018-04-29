What Billy Horschel, Scott Piercy said after winning Zurich Classic

Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy fired a final-round 67 to storm from behind and capture a one-shot victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Here’s the best of what they had to say after the team’s joint win:

Billy Horschel

On what this win means:

“It means a lot. Scott’s had injuries the last year that he’s had to overcome, my game hasn’t been great in the last year even though I did win at Byron, so we both have put a lot of hard work in our game and so it’s nice to see the validation … validate all the hard work, that you’re doing the right things. Sometimes the results just don’t show and it’s frustrating.”

On Piercy’s winning putt, a 3-footer that barely snuck in:

“It went in the hole. He’s been struggling the last couple of months with the putter and actually he’s putted well the last few days, just trying to make it real simple, ‘Hey, hit the putt here and just trust your stroke,’ and that’s all he did.”

On his 29-footer for birdie at 18 that he had to seal the win at first:

“I thought I made the putt. I told Scott, I said, ‘Hey listen, I made a 23-foot putt here on 18 to win this, to secure the victory. I think this is about 23 feet.’ I just saw the line, I hit a great putt and I literally thought I made it.”

On how his putting has improved:

“I’ve putted really well the last couple weeks, my putting’s been a little bit inconsistent over the last year, but we found out cutting my PXG putter down to 33.5 inches, what I had at the FedEx Cup when I won, and it’s been really good.”

On how he’s kept his patience despite results not showing:

“My team’s done a really good job of keeping me patient. Scott has actually done a really good job. We roomed together in Hilton Head, I played well that week. A little pep talk from him, and it’s nice to see the results finally show up.”

Scott Piercy

On how he’s feeling after the win:

“I’m still kind of like, ‘Is it over?’ My partner was awesome this week, he hit some good shots and great chip shots up and down that, man, I’m glad I wasn’t having to hit that one. Unfortunately I put him in that spot, but he sacked up big all week, hit some really big shots and hats off to him.”

On how he was feeling Sunday:

“For me, I was kind of zoned out, to be honest. It’s weird because you go from every other shot, I just knew that my partner was hitting good shots, so I just had to go try to put him in the right spot for the next one.”

On what it’s like to be back in the winner’s circle:

“For me, we were talking that I was hurt. Last half of the year, some struggles and stuff, to get back is nice. And to do it with a good friend is even better.”