Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed have agreed to play in the inaugural European Tour event set to debut in Saudi Arabia in 2019.

The yet-to-be-named event will take place in King Abdullah Economic City at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club from Jan. 31-Feb. 3. That would most likely be the same weekend as the PGA Tour’s Waste Management Phoenix Open.

“I am excited to make my first trip to Saudi Arabia and support this historic new event. It sounds like some amazing things are happening there, including big plans for junior and family golf development. It’s an honor to be part of Saudi Arabia’s golf journey from the onset,” Johnson said, according to the Arab News via PGA.com.

Reed won the Masters earlier this month.

“I had not, at this stage, finalized anything in my schedule for next year but when I heard about the ambitious plans for golf in Saudi Arabia, I committed straight away,” Reed said.

Paul Casey and Thomas Bjorn committed earlier to the event.