Live blog: 2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, played at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

A reminder: It’s a two-player team format this week. So this is a special week.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (3-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: 1-6 p.m.

1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: 2:30-6 p.m.

2:30-6 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

Zurich Classic of New Orleans Tracker

UPDATE NO. 2 (12:35 p.m. ET): Chez Reavie and Lucas Glover start birdie-birdie-birdie and are now within three of the lead.

The Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown leader duo tees off in just over an hour.

UPDATE NO. 1 (11:05 a.m. ET): Only the first few groups are off, and the leaders aren’t off for hours. But we’ll still keep you posted. Nothing much of import at the moment.

Remember today is alternate shot, so scores will be a lot higher than yesterday.

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js