For the win! 👏👏👏 Lydia Ko is the 2018 @MEDIHEALChamp Champion!!! pic.twitter.com/ffEbJSX9BJ — LPGA (@LPGA) April 30, 2018

Lydia Ko picked a good week to end her 22-month victory drought.

She turned 21 on Tuesday. And on Sunday, she defeated Minjee Lee in a playoff to win the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, Calif.

It is the first LPGA victory for Ko of New Zealand since July 2016.

Ko had won at Lake Merced twice, but was stick on 14 LPGA victories for nearly two years. During that period, sho changed instructors twice. She also swapped out her caddie and equipment.

An emotional Ted Oh, who began working with Lydia Ko during the offseason. "You worked so hard for this," the instructor said through tears. pic.twitter.com/5w8rAXDA7O — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) April 30, 2018

Ko and Lee were tied at 12-under 276 after 72 holes of regulation play. Angel Yin, Shanshan Feng, Charley Hull and Jessica Korda shared third place at 280.