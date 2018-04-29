Pat Perez expletive heard on CBS broadcast of Zurich Classic

Pat Perez has no issue with speaking his mind.

That was clear again Sunday when his four-letter profane expletive on No. 16 was caught by CBS microphones and broadcast on its coverage of the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic.

Perez dropped an “f-bomb” after missing an 12-foot putt for birdie. The putt would have given Perez and partner Jason Dufner a share of the lead at TPC Louisiana.

CBS analyst Ian Baker Finch quickly apologized for the four-letter word being broadcast.

“You may have picked up a little foul language. We apologize,” he said.

No reason on this end.

This is live TV.

And it’s not like we haven’t heard that word it before — on or off the course.