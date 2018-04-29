Promising Alexander Bjork earns 1st European Tour win at Volvo China Open

It was always a question of when Sweden’s Alexander Bjork would get his first European Tour victory, not if. Winning the $3.1 million Volvo China Open leads neatly to another obvious question: When will he win his second?

If his performance in China is anything to go by, then the answer is also obvious: soon.

Bjork’s closing 7-under 65 gave him an 18-under 270 total. The 27-year-old defeated Spain’s Adrian Otaegui by a shot, with Englishmen Jordan Smith and Matt Wallace and Jorge Campillo of Spain placing third, two shots behind.

“It’s tough to describe the emotions,” Bjork said. “I’m really, really happy. I’m really proud of myself, the way I played today. It’s probably one of the best rounds of golf I’ve ever played. Probably the best round because of the situation, didn’t make pretty much no mistakes today, so I’m super happy.”

No round of golf is ever flawless, but Bjork came close to perfection in the final round with no dropped shots. He played the outward nine in 3 under, and came home one shot better to record his 65.

Bjork’s only slight hiccup came at the 18th hole. He failed to birdie the reachable par 5, and had to sit and wait to see if Otaegui or Wallace could eagle the hole to force a playoff.

They didn’t and Bjork got his hands on the W that’s been on the cards since his impressive rookie season last year, when he recorded three top-10 finishes, including third in the HNA Open de France.

Bjork warmed up for China with third place in last week’s Trophee Hassan II. He began the season with a runner-up in the UBS Hong Kong Open. He was also sixth at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Bjork finished 43rd on last year’s European money list with just over $1.1 million in earnings. He’ll obviously better that performance this year. His maiden European Tour win takes him to ninth on the Race to Dubai with just over $1 million.