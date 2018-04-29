Web.com Tour recap: Jose de Jesus Rodriguez rallies for victory

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez won the Web.com Tour’s United Leasing and Finance Championship Sunday at Victoria National GC, in Newburgh, Ind.

Here is a recap:

Winner: Jose de Jesus Rodriguez

Money: $108,000

Score: 6-under 282

Buzz: Rodriguez trailed rookie Maverick McNealy by a shot entering the final round, but the 37-year-old Mexico native closed in 2-under 70 and despite two bogeys in his final three holes held on to win by a shot. It was Rodriguez’s first win in 44 Web.com Tour starts and he jumped to third on the tour’s money list. … McNealy, searching for his first win as a pro, shot 74 in the final round to slip to T-3, three back. … Another rookie, Wyndham Clark, finished a shot behind in solo second after capping his week with a 67. Clark is now 15th on the Tour’s money list.