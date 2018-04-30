Talk about getting results: 13 Drive, Chip and Putt national finalists made the 2018 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball field, with six former finalists reaching the match play round currently underway at El Caballero Country Club.

While The Forecaddie eyes golf’s various grow-the-game initiatives skeptically, these incredibly early results bear special attention.

With the “DCP” just five years old and the event having only seen 150 girls drive down Magnolia Lane, nearly 10 percent have already made it to a national championship. Furthermore, the DCP’s most famous graduate, Lucy Li, was just named to the 2018 Curtis Cup team.

The Man Out Front believed when the Four-Ball replaced the Public Links that the 25-and-over Mid-Amateurs would have a second tournament to enjoy. But even with the springtime dates and best-ball format, the uber-talented kids have taken over.

The 2018 Four-Ball’s round of 32 match play average age is 18, highlighted by 11-year-old Avery Zweig and her “elder” partner, 14-year-old Malena Barrientos. Zweig is a two-time Drive, Chip and Putt finalist.

Other DCP national finalists making it to the Four-Ball are Megha Ganne, Skylar Thompson, Lydia Swan, Bailey Shoemaker, Chloe Kovelesky, Leila Dizon, Abbey Daniel, Kynedie Adams, Alexandra Swayne, Sarah Willis, Ashley Gilliam and Mimi Chen.