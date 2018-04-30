Tony Romo fails in bid to qualify for U.S. Open

Tony Romo will not be playing in the U.S. Open in June after failing to advance in a U.S. Open local qualifier Monday at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano, Texas.

Romo, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL analyst for CBS, shot 5-over 77.

Tony Romo’s final card. 77 (+5) 31 putts (15/16)

7/13 FIR

10/18 GIR pic.twitter.com/LMwgBUDAK6 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) April 30, 2018

Any realistic chance Romo had to advance ended when he failed to make a 10-foot birdie putt on No. 14, after landing a laser near the hole.

That’s gonna probably cook Romo’s goose. Lets the birdie chance slip through his grasp. Stays at +4. #USOpenQualifier pic.twitter.com/epk4iaguJm — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) April 30, 2018

Romo never mastered his game Monday, finishing the first nine holes in 3-over 39.

A total of 132 players were competing for eight spots to advance out of Plano. There are 9,049 players entered in U.S. Open qualifying. That number will be cut to 500 after local qualifying. The remaining 500 players, plus 450 exempt competitors, compete in 36-hole events to earn spots int he 156-player U.S. Open field. About half of those slots are available for qualifiers.