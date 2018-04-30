Monahan: Mixed-team event with PGA Tour, LPGA players in works

As team golf shined bright yet again at the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic this past week, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan indicated that a mixed-team event with PGA Tour and LPGA players is not far away.

Monahan told Golf Channel that it is only “a matter of time” before such an event is created.

“We’re very interested in getting the men and women together inside the ropes in the same week and in the same competition,” Monahan said. “I think that’s something you’ll see in the future.”

The history of the mixed-team event dates to 1960 with the Haig & Haig Scotch Foursome, but the LPGA hasn’t had an official tournament on its schedule with PGA Tour players since 1999, the last year of the JCPenney Classic at Innisbrook. The Diamond Resorts Invitational currently includes players from the PGA Tour Champions and LPGA, as well as celebrities, and the PGA Tour’s unofficial Franklin Templeton Shootout has featured Lexi Thompson teaming with a PGA Tour pro in each of the last two editions.

But the PGA Tour is lacking a serious mixed-team presence on its schedule.

In January, Golfweek senior writer Beth Ann Nichols talked to several LPGA players about the idea and many loved it. LPGA commissioner Mike Whan also told Golfweek he is in favor of creating a new mixed-team event.

“I think for both of us the idea wasn’t to essentially blow up an event you have, but to create something new,” Whan said.