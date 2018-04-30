Shepherd, Moore among those to reach match play at U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball

The match-play portion of the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball is set, as two days of stroke-play qualifying are in the books.

The team of Annick Haczkiewicz and Sydney Smith fired rounds of 66 and 68 at El Caballero Country Club in Tarzana, Calif., to finish at 10 under and as medalists in stroke play.

Four teams, among those Haley Moore and Gigi Stoll, tied for second at 8 under. First-round leaders Angelina Ye and Yachun Chang fired a second-round 73 but still managed a tie for sixth at 7 under.

Erica Shepherd, the reigning U.S. Girls’ Junior champ, and Megan Furtney finished stroke play in a tie for 11th at 5 under.

In all, 32 teams advanced to match play. A three-for-two playoff commenced for the trio of squads that placed T-31 at Even par.

Lindsey May and Lauren Peter birdied the first playoff hole to advance. It took until the fifth for Katherine Gravel-Coursol and Paige Nelson to outlast Trussy Li and Ashleigh Park with a winning par to gain the last match-play spot.

The Round of 32 will start Monday morning.

The team of Emily Nash and Allison Paik was among those not to reach match play. The pair fired rounds of 72 and 74 to miss moving on by two shots.