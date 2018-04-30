Winners' Bags: Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy, Zurich Classic of New Orleans

The clubs Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy used to win the 2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans:
HORSCHEL
DRIVER: PXG 0811 XXF prototype (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder 661 Evolution 4 shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: PXG 0341X (15 degrees), 0341 (18 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 75X shafts
IRONS: PXG 0311 T GEN2 (3, 5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
WEDGES: PXG 0311T Milled Sugar Daddy (52, 57 degrees), Zulu (61 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
PUTTER: PXG Mustang
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord
PIERCY
DRIVER: Titleist 917D2 (8.5 degrees), with Accra Tour Z shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 917F2 (16.5 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder Pro Tour Spec 83X shaft
HYBRID: Titleist 816H1 (21 degrees), with Fujikura Fuel 95 Hybrid shaft
IRONS: Titleist 716 AP2 (4), 680 (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (46, 53, 57, 63 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron T2 prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord Midsize
Comments