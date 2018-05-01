Bubba and Angie Watson share their difficult journey to adoption

Bubba Watson has enjoyed remarkable success on the PGA Tour, amassing 11 victories, two Masters green jackets and $40.33 million in career earnings.

The Bagdad, Fla., native and former Georgia Bulldog Tuesday opened up to NBC’s Megyn Kelly Tuesday about what is easily his greatest success story – the adoption of two children with his wife, Angie. Watson’s wife is unable to have children of her own due to a long-standing medical condition – something she disclosed to Watson on their second date.

Watson “didn’t skip a beat,” she says, and the couple eventually wed.

Bubba and Angie Watson’s struggle to adopt was far more difficult that one might expect – as the couple was rejected three times by potential birth mothers. All the same time, they were trying contend with their infertility.

They eventually adopted two children, Caleb and Dakota. The couple is now part of a foundation sponsored by Jockey that provides post-adoption support.

Bubba Watson said it was especially important for him to adopt children from the United States.

“For me, she’s from Canada, for me, it was about helping our own country, our own people,” Bubba Watson said.

And their children are unquestionably theirs.

“I never once looked in our kids’ eyes and not thought that God created them for us to raise them,” Angie Watson said. “I have never blinked for a minute and thought they were adopted.”

Watson returns to the PGA Tour next week at the Players.

After winning the Dell World Match Play in March, the often-emotional Watson spoke at length about how Angie helped him snap out of a golf funk in 2017.

“I was planning to take four months off to decide what to do next because I’ve got into a lot of new stuff in the last couple of years,” Bubba Watson said. “But Angie basically told me to stop whining and man up. She’s a lot tougher than I am. I get a paper cut and I’m out for a week or so. But she wasn’t going to let me sit around looking for pity.”