New J.Linderberg golf polo merges art, sport

Some consider golf to be a form of art.

J.Lindeberg, a Swedish golf apparel company, is using art to inspire its latest limited-edition capsule, The Art Polo. The collection is an artsy glimpse into the future of the progressive brand.

“The Art Polo is one of the ways we showcase the art of sports,” said Jens Werner, J.Lindeberg’s creative director. “It’s tailored specifically to our customer, who is just as fashionable and mindful of details on course as off course.”

The Art Polo comes in three designs, each with a unique screen print that is designed and sketched by hand. They also include printed handwritten signatures. The attention to detail is a staple of the J.Lindeberg brand.

The prints feature deep-ink saturation inspired by the craftsmanship of haute couture. The print is dyed on pre-cut parts of the garment to ensure the graphic lines match. It appears as if the design was painted right on the polo, and the ink never loses its color.

The limited-edition polos are similar to what the company did 10 years ago in collaboration with PGA Tour golfer Camilo Villegas. The two X’s on one of the polos is a nod to that previous collection and references the company’s 20-year history. The artist created that print by layering tape on the fabric then dip-dying it.

The art polos are listed on the company’s website at 1,100 Swedish Krona, which equates to just less than $125.