USA Today Sports

Thomas Bjorn surprises man who wrote letter withdrawing from Ryder Cup

Twitter/@RyderCupEurope

Stephen Atkinson of Ascot, England, withdrew himself from Ryder Cup consideration last month by penning a hilarious letter to European captain Thomas Bjorn.

“Reluctantly, and with a somewhat heavy heart, I must write to inform you that I wish to withdraw from being considered for a wildcard for this year’s Ryder Cup,” Atkinson wrote, along with listing some of his “credentials” – Babalou Golf Society captain and winner of the West Hill monthly medal.

Bjorn then shared the letter on Twitter and in minutes it became a viral sensation:

Atkinson got his 15 minutes of fame and figured that was it. But Bjorn and the Ryder Cup Europe social team weren’t done. Recently Bjorn – with the Ryder Cup trophy in hand – surprised Atkinson on his doorstep.

Here’s the video:

What a day for Atkinson, who still is not likely to make Bjorn’s team come this September in Paris.

