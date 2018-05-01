Tiger Woods had been a vacuum this year when it comes to those wagering on golf in Las Vegas and across the internet.

He has sucked up gobs of money as bettors hoped to cash in on what would have been his 80th career PGA Tour victory. At one time, Woods was even listed the among the favorites for the Masters at 8-1. He has yet to win in six tries this year since his long layoff. But that has not stopped the money from sliding his way.

Gamblers, however, have apparently begun to either wise-up or simply temper expectations when it comes to their money and Woods’ success. And according to odds as of Tuesday, bettors not very confident that win No. 80 will happen this week at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, N.C.

The Las Vegas SuperBook has Woods at 25-1. That is still among the top seven picks, but nothing close odds-wise to what was posted heading into Bay Hill or the Masters.

Rory McIlroy is the favorite this week at 7-1. He has won twice at Quail Hollow and finished second once in his seven starts on the course.

Justin Thomas won the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. He is 10-1 with 2012 Wells Fargo Championship champion Rickie Fowler.

Masters winner Patrick Reed will be paired with Woods and Brooks Koepka Thursday and Friday. Reed is 20-1 to win along with Hideki Matsuyama are at 20-1. Woods is joined by Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood and Paul Casey at 25-1.

Woods last won this event 11 years ago. He was sporting new clubs on the driving range Tuesday. This week is his first event since a disappointing and frustrating T-32 Masters finish.