Tiger Woods shows off new clubs at Wells Fargo Championship

Tiger Woods showed his Instagram followers a photo of a new set of TaylorMade muscleback blade irons Tuesday morning.

Woods, who is competing in this week’s Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow, signed an endorsement deal with TaylorMade in January 2017 and has used the company’s drivers and fairway woods since December 2016.

“We have been working closely with Tiger on the development, creation and refinement of a set of TaylorMade irons that meet his precise standards and preferences,” TaylorMade said in a statement to Golfweek. “As we continue to develop future iterations of Tiger’s prototype irons, ‘TW·Phase1′ marks Tiger’s initial transition into a TaylorMade set. This set was built to his meticulous specifications. Based on the positive feedback and excitement expressed by Tiger regarding upcoming prototypes, we are encouraged by the ongoing creation process and look forward to what’s in store for the next phase of Tiger’s irons.

“As we work toward finalizing Tiger’s new irons, there will be more information to come, including a release date.”

Woods had been playing irons identical to the Nike blades he used for years, though instead of having the Nike or TaylorMade logo those irons featured a TGR logo stamped on the back of each head. Woods’ new irons have the TaylorMade logo on them.

The irons are different than the P730 irons that Rory McIlroy and some other TaylorMade staff players have played.