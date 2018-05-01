'Winning the lottery might be easier:' St. Louis golfers record back-to-back aces

Two St. Louis men recently combined to achieve a rare feat in golf: back-to-back holes-in-one.

But there’s more to the story.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch highlighted the special moment for 50-year-old Howie Sher and 33-year-old Brian Halpern.

Sher’s longtime friend from high school, Lynn Isaac Palan, died last month. Sixteen days before the funeral, Palan caddied for Sher at Westwood Country Club in St. Louis. After Palan’s death Sher returned to Westwood for a round of golf.

The story gets better. Sher found out he had been grouped in a foursome that included two caddies who were sons of Denise Stone Apprill, a close friend of both Sher and Palan. Halpern was randomly assigned to the group. (Halpern had gone to the same high school (Parkway Central) as Sher, Palan and Apprill, and also attended Indiana University, same as Sher.)

Then on the seventh hole, a 123-yard par 3, Sher hit 9-iron and the ball found the hole for Sher’s first hole-in-one.

“Watching Howie’s go in was the most exhilarating thing I’d experienced on a golf course,” Halpern told the Post-Dispatch. “I’d never seen one go in before. Watching it was amazing.”

Then the unthinkable happened: Halpern followed with an ace of his own.

“What happened is not believable,” Sher said. “I’m sure the odds are debatable, but I’ll bet winning the lottery might be easier.”

“I think all of our reactions were out-of-body,” Halpern said. “I don’t even really remember what we all did when I hit it. I just remember jumping and yelling with all the guys after it happened. We clearly had a loud and great celebration as members that were playing on nearby holes all came by to congratulate us.”