Bracketology: Ringler predicts NCAA men's golf regional fields

By: Lance Ringler | May 2, 2018 10:21 am

While ESPN has Joe Lunardi for its college hoops bracketology, Golfweek has Lance Ringler to predict the NCAA Division I men’s golf regional fields.

The fields for the six regionals will officially be announced Wednesday at 6 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel. The fields will include 13 to 14 teams.

Here are Ringler’s projections for each site:

COLUMBUS, OHIO

OSU Scarlet Course

Hosted by Ohio State

1. Oklahoma State

2. Illinois

3. Texas Tech

4. UNLV

5. Wake Forest

6. Northwestern

7. Purdue

8. Tennessee

9. Louisville

10. Jacksonville

11. Houston

12. Yale

13. Cleveland State

14. Central Connecticut

BRYAN, TEXAS

Traditions Club

Hosted by Texas A&M

1. Texas A&M

2. Baylor

3. Clemson

4. Kentucky

5. UCLA

6. Ole Miss

7. South Carolina

8. San Francisco

9. Georgia

10. Mississippi State

11. Sam Houston State

12. UMKC

13. Bradley

NORMAN, OKLA.

Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club

Hosted by Oklahoma

1. Oklahoma

2. Auburn

3. Arkansas

4. Florida State

5. North Florida

6. Pepperdine

7. BYU

8. Kansas

9. San Diego State

10. Nevada

11. Middle Tennessee State

12. Northern Colorado

13. Navy

RALEIGH, N.C.

Lonnie Poole Golf Course

Hosted by N.C. State

1. Vanderbilt

2. California

3. Texas

4. Arizona State

5. Duke

6. North Carolina State

7. Liberty

8. Missouri

9. Santa Clara

10. Campbell

11. UNCG

12. Augusta

13. Davidson

14. Iona

REUNION, FLA.

Reunion Resort

Hosted by UCF

1. Georgia Tech

2. Florida

3. North Carolina

4. South Florida

5. Kent State

6. Arizona

7. Penn State

8. Virginia

9. Saint Mary’s (Calif.)

10. UCF

11. UNCW

12. Jacksonville State

13. Georgetown

14. Prairie View A&M

STOCKTON, CALIF.

The Reserve at Spanos Park

Hosted by Pacific

1. LSU

2. Alabama

3. Stanford

4. USC

5. Oregon

6. TCU

7. Colorado

8. Colorado State

9. Kennessaw State

10. Iowa State

11. Coastal Carolina

12. UC Irvine

13. North Dakota State