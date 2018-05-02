Bracketology: Ringler predicts NCAA men's golf regional fields

While ESPN has Joe Lunardi for its college hoops bracketology, Golfweek has Lance Ringler to predict the NCAA Division I men’s golf regional fields.
The fields for the six regionals will officially be announced Wednesday at 6 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel. The fields will include 13 to 14 teams.
Here are Ringler’s projections for each site:
COLUMBUS, OHIO
OSU Scarlet Course
Hosted by Ohio State
1. Oklahoma State
2. Illinois
3. Texas Tech
4. UNLV
5. Wake Forest
6. Northwestern
7. Purdue
8. Tennessee
9. Louisville
10. Jacksonville
11. Houston
12. Yale
13. Cleveland State
14. Central Connecticut
BRYAN, TEXAS
Traditions Club
Hosted by Texas A&M
1. Texas A&M
2. Baylor
3. Clemson
4. Kentucky
5. UCLA
6. Ole Miss
7. South Carolina
8. San Francisco
9. Georgia
10. Mississippi State
11. Sam Houston State
12. UMKC
13. Bradley
NORMAN, OKLA.
Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club
Hosted by Oklahoma
1. Oklahoma
2. Auburn
3. Arkansas
4. Florida State
5. North Florida
6. Pepperdine
7. BYU
8. Kansas
9. San Diego State
10. Nevada
11. Middle Tennessee State
12. Northern Colorado
13. Navy
RALEIGH, N.C.
Lonnie Poole Golf Course
Hosted by N.C. State
1. Vanderbilt
2. California
3. Texas
4. Arizona State
5. Duke
6. North Carolina State
7. Liberty
8. Missouri
9. Santa Clara
10. Campbell
11. UNCG
12. Augusta
13. Davidson
14. Iona
REUNION, FLA.
Reunion Resort
Hosted by UCF
1. Georgia Tech
2. Florida
3. North Carolina
4. South Florida
5. Kent State
6. Arizona
7. Penn State
8. Virginia
9. Saint Mary’s (Calif.)
10. UCF
11. UNCW
12. Jacksonville State
13. Georgetown
14. Prairie View A&M
STOCKTON, CALIF.
The Reserve at Spanos Park
Hosted by Pacific
1. LSU
2. Alabama
3. Stanford
4. USC
5. Oregon
6. TCU
7. Colorado
8. Colorado State
9. Kennessaw State
10. Iowa State
11. Coastal Carolina
12. UC Irvine
13. North Dakota State
