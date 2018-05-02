Katrina Prendergast and Ellen Secor defeated the team of Yachun Chang and Lei Ye to win the 2018 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four Ball championship Wednesday at El Caballero Country Club in Tarzana, Calif.

Prendergast and Secor, a junior and sophomore at Colorado State respectively, won the event 1-up. Chang and Ye led 2-up after the 14th hole. The two teens would bogey two of the next three holes.

Meanwhile, Prendergast and Secor went birdie-birdie-birdie before each team parred the par-4 18th.