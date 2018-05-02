Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Wells Fargo Championship

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Wells Fargo Championship? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Rory McIlroy. Two-time Wells Fargo winner (2010, ’15) is making first start since T-5 at Masters. He has three other top-8 finishes at Quail Hollow and was T-22 at last year’s PGA.

Kevin Casey

Projected champion: Tiger Woods. Yes, I’m really doing it. I’ve been cautious when it comes to Woods in his comeback, but he has looked really good. The Masters wasn’t ideal, but bad weeks happen. That’s golf, and it’s not like he shot 85-85. Anyway, refreshed and on a course where he won in 2007, I think Tiger will get right back to contending. And now with the rust of getting back into competition gone, he will turn contention into a win.

Dan Kilbridge