Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Wells Fargo Championship

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Wells Fargo Championship? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Rory McIlroy. Two-time Wells Fargo winner (2010, ’15) is making first start since T-5 at Masters. He has three other top-8 finishes at Quail Hollow and was T-22 at last year’s PGA.
- Also like: Justin Thomas and Tony Finau. So what if Thomas missed the cut at the Zurich Classic? He hasn’t been worse than T-22 in any stroke-play event this season and he won last year’s PGA at Quail Hollow. Finau opened last year’s PGA with a 69 and has gone T-16, T-28 in two Wells Fargo starts at Quail Hollow.
- Sleeper: Lucas Glover. He hasn’t finished better than T-17 this season, but he also has missed just one cut. The 2011 Wells Fargo champion was T-33 at last year’s PGA and has five top-10s in 14 total starts at Quail Hollow.
- DraftKings bargain: Grayson Murray ($6,900). Has posted three finishes of T-16 or better in his last four starts.
- Fade: Adam Scott. Just not the same player he once was.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Tiger Woods. Yes, I’m really doing it. I’ve been cautious when it comes to Woods in his comeback, but he has looked really good. The Masters wasn’t ideal, but bad weeks happen. That’s golf, and it’s not like he shot 85-85. Anyway, refreshed and on a course where he won in 2007, I think Tiger will get right back to contending. And now with the rust of getting back into competition gone, he will turn contention into a win.
- Also like: Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen. Lefty loves this course (seven top 5s) and has had strong form this season. Don’t overthink it. Oosthuizen is also in strong form, but that hasn’t quiet clicked into contention of late. That may change soon, especially on a layout where he finished T-2 in a major less than a year ago.
- Sleeper: Bud Cauley. Aside from a team missed cut last week with Justin Thomas, Cauley has had strong form of late. He’s finished in the top 25 in his last three starts, and certainly his talent is no joke. A lot of upside here, and he’s been steady, too.
- DraftKings bargain: Lucas Glover ($6,800). Brentley pretty much nailed this one. Maybe the high finishes are lacking, but he’s been playing solid and steady, plus he’s a past champion here.
- Fade: Patrick Reed. He likes this place, but he’s coming off a Masters whirlwind. That usually takes at least an event to recover from. Also, Reed likes to play a lot, so his break from competitive golf since the Masters might throw him off a bit.
Dan Kilbridge
- Projected champion: Tiger Woods. Am I reading too much into a Wednesday pro-am, in which he hit the driver as well as he has all year? Probably. Do I honestly think he can beat the rest of a loaded field? Yes. I’ve seen too many good things over the past few months to let a disappointing Masters week change that.
- Also like: Hideki Matsuyama. His last three starts on this course – T-5, T-11, T-20. Looked good at the Masters and we’re not that far removed from a time when he was the hottest golfer on the planet.
- Sleeper: Tom Hoge. Way, way off the radar (I assume) and had a nice T-10 with partner J.J. Hoge. Should be a confidence-booster and he made the cut in the Wells Fargo the last time it was at Quail Hollow in 2016.
- DraftKings bargain: Grayson Murray ($6,900). Over his last seven tournaments he’s either missed the cut or finished in the top 20, with a T-8 at Pebble Beach, T-14 at Bay Hill, T-14 at the Houston Open, T-16 at the Valero Texas Open and three missed cuts. That’s the kind of risk-reward play I’m all about. Also put himself into contention here at last year’s PGA Championship before a final-round 75 dropped him to T-22.
- Fade: Jason Day. He’s played well on this course but doesn’t have a lot of experience on it. Seems a bit stagnant since winning at Torrey Pines. Just our least favorite of the A-listers this week.
Comments