Full fields, seeds for 2018 NCAA Division I men's golf regionals

The 2018 NCAA Division I men’s golf regional fields were revealed Wednesday. In all, 81 teams and 45 individuals will compete in six regional championships, each set for May 14-16. Three of the regionals will host 13 teams and 10 individuals while the other three will have 14 teams and five individuals apiece.

The six regional sites are the Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, N.C.; the Traditions Club in Bryan, Texas; the Scarlet Course/OSU Golf Course in Columbus, Ohio; Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Fla.; the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Okla.; The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton, Calif.

From each regional site, the low five teams and low individual not on those teams will advance to the NCAA Championship at Karsten Creek Golf Club on May 25-30 in Stillwater, Okla.

Here are those regional fields (live updated as they are revealed and Golfweek/Sagarin ranking in parentheses):

Raleigh Regional

Lonnie Poole Golf Course, Raleigh, N.C.

1. Georgia Tech (8)

2. California (5)

3. Texas (18)

4. Arizona State (17)

5. Duke (29)

6. North Carolina State (35)

7. Liberty (38)

8. Missouri (36)

9. Santa Clara (51)

10. Campbell (62)

11. Middle Tennessee State (73)

12. Augusta (111)

13. Davidson (194)

14. Iona (262)

Bryan Regional

The Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas

1. Texas A&M (3)

2. Baylor (11)

3. Clemson (16)

4. Kentucky (24)

5. UCLA (28)

6. Ole Miss (31)

7. South Carolina (46)

8. San Francisco (52)

9. Georgia (47)

10. Mississippi State (60)

11. North Carolina-Wilmington (71)

12. Northern Colorado (150)

13. Bradley (167)

Columbus Regional

Scarlet Course/OSU Golf Course, Columbus, Ohio

1. Oklahoma State (1)

2. Illinois (12)

3. Texas Tech (14)

4. UNLV (20)

5. Wake Forest (23)

6. Northwestern (40)

7. Penn State (34)

8. Tennessee (43)

9. Louisville (49)

10, Jacksonville (66)

11. Michigan State (69)

12. Yale (125)

13. Cleveland State (200)

Kissimmee Regional

Reunion Resort, Kissimmee, Fla.

1. Vanderbilt (2)

2. Florida (10)

3. North Carolina (19)

4. South Florida (22)

5. Kent State (30)

6. Arizona (33)

7. Purdue (45)

8. Colorado State (39)

9. Saint Mary’s (Calif.) (48)

10. UCF (58)

11. Coastal Carolina (83)

12. Jacksonville State (144)

13. Georgetown (148)

14. Central Connecticut State (229)

Norman Regional

Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Norman, Okla.

1. Oklahoma (4)

2. Auburn (9)

3. Arkansas (15)

4. Florida State (27)

5. North Florida (26)

6. Pepperdine (25)

7. BYU (41)

8. Virginia (53)

9. San Diego State (50)

10. Nevada (55)

11. Sam Houston State (70)

12. UMKC (122)

13. Navy (214)

14. Prairie View A&M (269)

Stockton Regional

The Reserve at Spanos Park, Stockton, Calif.