The Forecaddie was looking forward to next week’s Players Championship and learning how the PGA Tour would re-jigger its schedule going forward. Instead, The Man Out Front has learned the schedule isn’t quite ready for public consumption.

Word that the Tour is not ready to release the re-imagined 2018-19 lineup should not come as a huge shock and is a welcome sign that all efforts are being made to save the Houston Open. Should that effort prove successful, the finalization of a season-long schedule will seem like a minor miracle given the announcement of The Players’ move to March and the PGA Championship to May.

Between well-chronicled sponsorship issues (Houston, Washington D.C., Boston) and possible new stops (Detroit, Minneapolis), The Forecaddie can only imagine what the white boards in Ponte Vedra look like.

Commissioner Jay Monahan’s team undoubtedly still has multiple I’s to dot with existing events that still might see changes in timing, television coverage or other nuts-and-bolts issues with venues.

TMOF always thought a Players announcement was ambitious given previous schedule announcements. This year’s full 2017-18 schedule was not released until Sept. 19, 2017 and last year’s was announced in late June. Still, The Forecaddie was hoping we’d learn how a shorter playoff might work or if the FedExCup finale at East Lake will be getting a different format. Instead, the wait will continue, likely until late June after the U.S. Open.