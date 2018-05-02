VIDEO: Justin Thomas helps fan successfully propose to girlfriend at Wells Fargo

If you claim to beat this marriage proposal, well we’re going to need proof.

Justin Thomas approached a male fan during Wednesday’s pro-am around at the Wells Fargo Championship and engaged in some normal small-talk. But quickly the situation escalated.

The man was there with his girlfriend, Andrea, who was standing right by his side. Thomas introduced himself to Andrea, talked to the couple a little more and then appeared headed on his way.

That is until Thomas pulled out a glove, which he gave to the man, and a golf ball, which he handed to Andrea. The message on the ball immediately made it apparent that the man was proposing to Andrea, and she was, as you would imagine, super excited and surprised.

The man got down on knee and she said yes. Congrats to the newly engaged couple!

It was a beautiful scene, and Thomas added to it after when he got in on a group hug and requested the couple get tickets for the week. Thankfully, the PGA Tour captured these awesome moments on camera.

Enjoy…

SHE SAID YES.@JustinThomas34 helped a couple at @WellsFargoGolf create a memory that will last a lifetime. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/QvdCdRtmC7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 2, 2018

Thomas’ greatest accomplishment at Quail Hollow remains winning the PGA Championship there last year. But this is a respectable second.