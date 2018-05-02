Quail Hollow's signature par-3 17th hole provides pressure and peril

Wells Fargo Championship

Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte

Hole No. 17

Par 3, 223 yards

Quail Hollow’s three-hole closing stretch is a deceptive beauty. Known as “The Green Mile,” the scenic trio composes as difficult a finale one will find on Tour and includes one of the most dangerous holes on property at the signature par-3 17th. The uphill tee box overlooks a large lake that resembles a thumbs-up sign, with the thumb section protruding behind the 16th green to split the 17th tee and green. The lake surrounds the front and one side of the hole so that anything left of the half-island green will end up in the water. Balls that miss to the right will find land but make for a difficult up-and-down in most spots. Playing 223 yards, the front-left side also is protected by a bunker tucked between water and green.

It was the fifth-hardest par-3 players saw all of last season on Tour, with an average score of 3.288 during the 2017 PGA Championship. It played host for the most memorable shot of the tournament when Justin Thomas stood up to the pressure and striped a 7-iron to just 14 1/2 feet during the final round. He made the birdie putt and went on to win by two shots over Francesco Molinari, Patrick Reed and Louis Oosthuizen.

That was just one of 33 birdies all week at 17, compared to 100 bogeys and 31 scores of double bogey or worse.

The par-4 18th is extremely difficult as well, but the do-or-die nature of the 17th green combined with the pressure of being so close to the finish line makes it a fitting test for the best in the world.