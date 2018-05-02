Rory McIlroy 'decompressed,' had to be dragged out of house after disappointing Masters

Rory McIlroy’s fourth shot at the career grand slam looked so promising when he faced a short putt for eagle at Augusta National’s par-5 second to tie the lead Sunday at the 2018 Masters.

But he couldn’t coax it in, and his day shattered from there. McIlroy would end up fading to a tie for fifth with a closing 74. It was the latest in his string of disappointments at the Masters, the one major title that still eludes him.

This one, though, hurt more than most considering the position he put himself in and failing to capitalize. How did McIlroy deal with it all in the aftermath?

He admitted Wednesday at Quail Hollow, ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship, that it took some time to get back in rhythm following that tough Sunday.

“I went back home and sort of decompressed, binge-watched a couple of shows, read a couple of books, drank a few bottles of wine – no, I don’t mean it like that; that sounds really bad. It wasn’t that bad,” McIlroy said.

But he then added…

“It got to the point where (wife) Erica had to drag me out of the house and say, ‘OK, we’re going to go do something,’ And once I sort of got back into my routine, I was fine.”

It’s good to know that McIlroy is back on track now.

The Wells Fargo Championship will mark his first start since the Masters, and also serves as a return to a Quail Hollow venue where he has posted two electric victories (as well as an exciting playoff loss to Rickie Fowler).

Still, what exactly happened that Sunday at Augusta? McIlroy did his best to explain:

“I was disappointed because I just didn’t give a good account of myself the last day. I felt I got luck on Saturday; that 65 was as good as I could have played. … I was sort of holding it together.

“And then, obviously, under the pressure of Sunday, trying to chase Patrick (Reed) down, it just never quite clicked for me. So it was disappointing that’s the way the week finished, but it was nowhere near a disappointing as the experience I had there a few years ago (in 2011). At least I got myself in the final group, I gave myself a chance and that will ultimately make next year easier when I hopefully get myself back in that position.”

A nice positive attitude to have. Then again, McIlroy is a four-time major champion, so that confidence is certainly not misplaced.

As for where the Masters stands in his hierarchy, he’s not shrinking away from its importance.

“The Masters has become the biggest golf tournament in the world, and I’m comfortable saying that,” McIlroy said. “I don’t care about the U.S. Open or the Open Championship, it is the biggest tournament in the world. It is the most amount of eyeballs, the most amount of hype. The most amount of everything is at Augusta.”

He’ll have to wait another 11 months to be there again. In the meantime, it’s good to see McIlroy’s confidence hasn’t waned.