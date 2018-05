Tiger Woods returns to action this week at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Before he tees off Thursday, though, Woods will play the pro-am Wednesday at Quail Hollow Club. Our Dan Kilbridge is on the course following Woods, and we’ll keep track of all the happenings here:

First bogey of the day for Tiger at 12, missed left off the tee with iron. Driver has been on point. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) May 2, 2018

Tiger thru 9: 6/7 FIR, 6/9 GIR, roughly 2 under. Few misses to the right but don’t think he’s missed left once. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) May 2, 2018

Birdie putt for Tiger at 5 and he walks it in right off the putter. First bird of the day. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) May 2, 2018

Three tap-in pars for Tiger to start. Missed right off the tee on 3 and right again out of bunker but chipped to a foot or so. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) May 2, 2018

Tiger is playing w/ a high school senior who won a First Tee essay contest. Kid just birdied No. 2. Good story for lunch break next week. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) May 2, 2018