Shahbaz Hashmi, a high school senior from San Antonio, had a front row seat for Tiger Woods’ stripe show during the pro-am Wednesday prior to the Wells Fargo Classic at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, N.C.

The 17-year-old Hashmi won a First Tee essay contest to earn a spot in the pro-am and the opportunity to pick his partner.

Hashmi picked Woods and showed he has some serious game as a 0.9 handicapper.

A 4.0 student, Hashmi speaks in that matter-of-fact way that indicates some heavy-duty machinery churning upstairs.

He is set to attend Indiana University in the fall and now has some pretty cool stories to pass around Bloomington.

“Mr. Woods is my hero unequivocally, and I think a lot of us can say the same,” Hashmi said. “I’m so grateful and I’m still in a little bit of a state of shock. I’m satisfied with how I held it together for the most part on the course. Just extremely, extremely grateful.”