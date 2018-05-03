ANNIKA Award Watch List: May 3, 2018

The NCAA regionals approach, which means just a pair of events remain in the ANNIKA race.
The ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M honors the player of the year in women’s college golf, as selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media.
The winner of this year’s award will earn an exemption into the Evian Championship.
Some new names made the list, but the top of the list remained mainly in place. There are just two events left, but they are extremely important ones. Lilia Vu may be in pole position at this point, but much can still happen.
Without further ado, here are the fifth spring ANNIKA rankings for 2017-18:
Note: Co-medalist showings denoted as wins, * means tied for first in regulation but lost title in playoff
1. Lilia Vu
- Year: Junior
- School: UCLA
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 1
- Results: WIN, Arizona Wildcat Invitational; WIN, Bruin Wave Invitational; WIN, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; WIN, Battle at the Beach; *2, Pac-12 Championship; 2, Nanea Pac-12 Preview; T-5, Silverado Showdown; T-6, Stanford Intercollegiate hosted by Condoleezza Rice
2. Maria Fassi
- Year: Junior
- School: Arkansas
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 2
- Results: WIN, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; WIN, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; WIN, Evans Derby Experience; WIN, Lady Puerto Rico Classic; WIN, Mason Rudolph Championship; *2, SEC Championship; T-6, Maryb S. Kauth Invitational; T-11, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; T-12, Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic
3. Lauren Stephenson
- Year: Junior
- School: Alabama
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 3
- Results: WIN, Mason Rudolph Championship; WIN, Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic; 2, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; 2, Schooner Fall Classic; T-3, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; T-3, Evans Derby Experience; T-3, The Landfall Tradition; T-8, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-9, SEC Championship
4. Patty Tavatanakit
- Year: Freshman
- School: UCLA
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 5
- Results: WIN, Pac-12 Championship; WIN, Silverado Showdown; WIN, Stanford Intercollegiate; 2, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; 3, Nanea Pac-12 Preview; T-5, SDSU’s March Mayhem; T-11, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-16, Battle at the Beach
5. Andrea Lee
- Year: Sophomore
- School: Stanford
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 6
- Results: WIN, Nanea Pac-12 Preview; WIN, Stanford Intercollegiate hosted by Condoleezza Rice; WIN, Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational; T-2, East Lake Cup; T-3, Pac-12 Championship; T-3, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; T-3, SDSU’s March Mayhem; 4, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; 11, Silverado Showdown; T-18, Bruin Wave Invitational
6. Leona Maguire
- Year: Senior
- School: Duke
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 8
- Results: WIN, ACC Championship; WIN, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; WIN, Jim West Challenge; T-3, Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic; T-9, Windy City Collegiate Classic; T-9, The Landfall Tradition; T-9, Evans Derby Experience; 10, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-18, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge
7. Jillian Hollis
- Year: Junior
- School: Georgia
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 4
- Results: WIN, Ping/ASU Invitational; WIN, 3M Augusta Invitational; T-3, Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic; T-4, SEC Championship; 5, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-9, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M
8. Jennifer Kupcho
- Year: Junior
- School: Wake Forest
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 9
- Results: WIN, Bryan National Collegiate; WIN, Ocean Course Invitational; 2, Battle at the Beach; T-5, ACC Championship; T-6, Lady Tar Heel Invitational; T-11, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-12, Evans Derby Experience; 21, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-22, Mercedes-Benz Collegiate
9. Ainhoa Olarra
- Year: Senior
- School: South Carolina
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 11
- Results: WIN, SEC Championship; WIN, Florida State Match-Up; 2, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; T-3, Evans Derby Experience; T-5, The Landfall Tradition; T-16, Bryan National Collegiate; T-22, ANNIKA Intercollegiate; T-30, Mason Rudolph Championship
10. Kristen Gillman
- Year: Sophomore
- School: Alabama
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 7
- Results: WIN, Schooner Fall Classic; 3, SEC Championship; T-5, The Landfall Tradition; T-6, Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic; T-6, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; 7, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-8, Mason Rudolph Championship; T-15, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-17, Evans Derby Experience
11. Olivia Mehaffey
- Year: Sophomore
- School: Arizona State
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 10
- Results: WIN, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-2, East Lake Cup; T-5, Pac-12 Championship; T-5, Silverado Showdown; 6, Windy City Collegiate Classic; T-6, Clover Cup; T-6, Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitational; T-9, Ping/ASU Invitational; T-11, Pac-12 Preview; T-15, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-30, Mason Rudolph Championship
12. Pimnipa Panthong
- Year: Sophomore
- School: Kent State
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 17
- Results: WIN, MAC Championship; WIN, Lady Buckeye Invitational; WIN, Henssler Financial Intercollegiate; WIN, BYU at Entrada Classic; T-4, The Dickson; T-4, Cardinal Cup; T-5, Lady Puerto Rico Classic; 8, Jim West Challenge; T-16, Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate; T-18, Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invite
13. Kaitlyn Papp
- Year: Freshman
- School: Texas
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 16
- Results: WIN, Northrop Grumman Intercollegiate; WIN, Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational; 4, The Wildcat Invitational; T-4, Big 12 Championship; T-6, Schooner Fall Classic; T-7, SDSU’s March Mayhem; T-9, Silverado Showdown; 10, Battle at the Beach; T-16, Betsy Rawls Invitational; T-20, Dick McGuire Invitational; T-26, ANNIKA Intercollegiate
14. Sierra Brooks
- Year: Sophomore
- School: Florida
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 13
- Results: WIN, Allstate Sugar Bowl; WIN, Florida Challenge; 2, SunTrust Gator Invitational; T-5, Evans Derby Experience; 11, Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic; T-24, SEC Championship; T-34, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge
15. Sophia Schubert
- Year: Senior
- School: Texas
- Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 12
- Results: WIN, Betsy Rawls Invitational; T-4, Battle at the Beach; T-4, Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational; T-5, Silverado Showdown; T-7, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; T-8, Big 12 Championship
