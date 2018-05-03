ANNIKA Award Watch List: May 3, 2018

By: Kevin Casey | May 3, 2018 10:00 am

The NCAA regionals approach, which means just a pair of events remain in the ANNIKA race.

The ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M honors the player of the year in women’s college golf, as selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media.

The winner of this year’s award will earn an exemption into the Evian Championship.

Some new names made the list, but the top of the list remained mainly in place. There are just two events left, but they are extremely important ones. Lilia Vu may be in pole position at this point, but much can still happen.

Without further ado, here are the fifth spring ANNIKA rankings for 2017-18:

Note: Co-medalist showings denoted as wins, * means tied for first in regulation but lost title in playoff

• • •

1. Lilia Vu

Year: Junior

Junior School: UCLA

UCLA Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 1

1 Results: WIN, Arizona Wildcat Invitational; WIN, Bruin Wave Invitational; WIN, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; WIN, Battle at the Beach; *2, Pac-12 Championship; 2, Nanea Pac-12 Preview; T-5, Silverado Showdown; T-6, Stanford Intercollegiate hosted by Condoleezza Rice

2. Maria Fassi

Year: Junior

Junior School: Arkansas

Arkansas Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 2

2 Results: WIN, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; WIN, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; WIN, Evans Derby Experience; WIN, Lady Puerto Rico Classic; WIN, Mason Rudolph Championship; *2, SEC Championship; T-6, Maryb S. Kauth Invitational; T-11, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; T-12, Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic

3. Lauren Stephenson

Year: Junior

Junior School: Alabama

Alabama Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 3

3 Results: WIN, Mason Rudolph Championship; WIN, Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic; 2, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; 2, Schooner Fall Classic; T-3, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; T-3, Evans Derby Experience; T-3, The Landfall Tradition; T-8, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-9, SEC Championship

4. Patty Tavatanakit

Year: Freshman

Freshman School: UCLA

UCLA Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 5

5 Results: WIN, Pac-12 Championship; WIN, Silverado Showdown; WIN, Stanford Intercollegiate; 2, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; 3, Nanea Pac-12 Preview; T-5, SDSU’s March Mayhem; T-11, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-16, Battle at the Beach

5. Andrea Lee

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Stanford

Stanford Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 6

6 Results: WIN, Nanea Pac-12 Preview; WIN, Stanford Intercollegiate hosted by Condoleezza Rice; WIN, Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational; T-2, East Lake Cup; T-3, Pac-12 Championship; T-3, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; T-3, SDSU’s March Mayhem; 4, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; 11, Silverado Showdown; T-18, Bruin Wave Invitational

6. Leona Maguire

Year: Senior

Senior School: Duke

Duke Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 8

8 Results: WIN, ACC Championship; WIN, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; WIN, Jim West Challenge; T-3, Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic; T-9, Windy City Collegiate Classic; T-9, The Landfall Tradition; T-9, Evans Derby Experience; 10, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-18, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge

7. Jillian Hollis

Year: Junior

Junior School: Georgia

Georgia Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 4

4 Results: WIN, Ping/ASU Invitational; WIN, 3M Augusta Invitational; T-3, Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic; T-4, SEC Championship; 5, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-9, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M

8. Jennifer Kupcho

Year: Junior

Junior School: Wake Forest

Wake Forest Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 9

9 Results: WIN, Bryan National Collegiate; WIN, Ocean Course Invitational; 2, Battle at the Beach; T-5, ACC Championship; T-6, Lady Tar Heel Invitational; T-11, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-12, Evans Derby Experience; 21, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-22, Mercedes-Benz Collegiate

9. Ainhoa Olarra

Year: Senior

Senior School: South Carolina

South Carolina Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 11

11 Results: WIN, SEC Championship; WIN, Florida State Match-Up; 2, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; T-3, Evans Derby Experience; T-5, The Landfall Tradition; T-16, Bryan National Collegiate; T-22, ANNIKA Intercollegiate; T-30, Mason Rudolph Championship

10. Kristen Gillman

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Alabama

Alabama Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 7

7 Results: WIN, Schooner Fall Classic; 3, SEC Championship; T-5, The Landfall Tradition; T-6, Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic; T-6, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; 7, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-8, Mason Rudolph Championship; T-15, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-17, Evans Derby Experience

11. Olivia Mehaffey

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Arizona State

Arizona State Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 10

10 Results: WIN, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-2, East Lake Cup; T-5, Pac-12 Championship; T-5, Silverado Showdown; 6, Windy City Collegiate Classic; T-6, Clover Cup; T-6, Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitational; T-9, Ping/ASU Invitational; T-11, Pac-12 Preview; T-15, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-30, Mason Rudolph Championship

12. Pimnipa Panthong

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Kent State

Kent State Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 17

17 Results: WIN, MAC Championship; WIN, Lady Buckeye Invitational; WIN, Henssler Financial Intercollegiate; WIN, BYU at Entrada Classic; T-4, The Dickson; T-4, Cardinal Cup; T-5, Lady Puerto Rico Classic; 8, Jim West Challenge; T-16, Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate; T-18, Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invite

13. Kaitlyn Papp

Year: Freshman

Freshman School: Texas

Texas Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 16

16 Results: WIN, Northrop Grumman Intercollegiate; WIN, Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational; 4, The Wildcat Invitational; T-4, Big 12 Championship; T-6, Schooner Fall Classic; T-7, SDSU’s March Mayhem; T-9, Silverado Showdown; 10, Battle at the Beach; T-16, Betsy Rawls Invitational; T-20, Dick McGuire Invitational; T-26, ANNIKA Intercollegiate

14. Sierra Brooks

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Florida

Florida Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 13

13 Results: WIN, Allstate Sugar Bowl; WIN, Florida Challenge; 2, SunTrust Gator Invitational; T-5, Evans Derby Experience; 11, Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic; T-24, SEC Championship; T-34, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge

15. Sophia Schubert